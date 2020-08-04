Billy John Burns peacefully passed from this life for his final journey to Heaven on July 31, 2020 in Vivian, Louisiana. He was born in Anacoco, Louisiana on October 3, 1931 to John William and Minnie Minerva Burns. He married his sweetheart, Judith Ellen Coriell, on December 22, 1960 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before her death on October 12, 2011.
Visitation will be Friday August 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM and the celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Anacoco followed by a graveside service at Castor Cemetery, with Rev. Lindsey Burns and Rev. Chad King officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.
Billy John, as he was affectionately called, led a remarkably full life with a strong focus on God, family and education. After graduating from Anacoco High School, he attended LSU in Baton Rouge and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana earning bachelor & master's degrees as well as plus 30 in the fields of history, library science and education. Returning to his hometown, he served 31 years at Anacoco High School as a teacher, librarian, coach and assistant principal. After retiring from public school service in 1985, he continued as an educator at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana serving as a teacher then principal, retiring in 2000.
Billy John had a variety of interest including reading, listening to bluegrass music, gardening, traveling across the United States, watching sports and visiting with family, friends as well as strangers. He was a man who believed in faith and family and he loved all things Louisiana, especially LSU and Calvary Baptist Academy. After moving to Shreveport in 1985, he was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Upon moving to Bossier City after retiring from CBA, he attended Airline Baptist Church for many years. He also wrote an autobiography, One Last Stroll Down Memory Lane, published in 2008.
Billy John had a generous heart, especially for education which inspired him to create The Billy John and Judith Burns Scholarship. His current recipient is Madeleine Hensley with former recipients including Sydney Sterling and Kristen Eusay Stracner. He guaranteed continuation of this scholarship through a permanent foundation funded by the donation of his life insurance proceeds.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cheryl and husband, Bill Prang of Las Vegas, Nevada and Donna and husband, Tommy Robinson of Benton, Louisiana, 6 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Chrissy, Chris, Jon and Sabrina along with their spouses and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Minnie, wife, Judy, brothers JB, Carnie and Raymond and sisters, Gladys, Stella and Lola.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: grandsons, Joshua & Matthew Robinson, great-nephew, Mark Sterling, friends, JD Haymon, Delmon Haymon and Sam Craft. The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers of Shreveport, Bossier City and Vivian, Louisiana for their tireless efforts during the last three months of his life. Special thanks to awesome neighbors, Randy and Sue Bish and Walt and Theresa Siedlecki as well as Kathy Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Northwestern State University Foundation in honor of The Billy John and Judith Burns Scholarship.
