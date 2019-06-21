Funeral services for MSG, Bravison "Ben" Wright, U.S. Army, Retired will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial with full military honors, will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Sunday, June 23, from 5:00-8:00 PM and on Monday, June 24, from 9:00 AM until service time in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville.
Mr. Wright was born on August 5, 1932 to William & Margie Masters Wright in Wichita Kansas. He passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Mr. Wright was retired after serving over 25 years in the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maggie "Lou" Wright.
He will be remembered by a host of loving friends.
