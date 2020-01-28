Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlon Andre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlon R. Andre was born on September 6, 1942. On January 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, she died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Carlon was a beloved educator who taught English at several schools across the state to include Patterson, Baton Rouge, Ponchatoula, Leesville and Southeastern Louisiana University.



A highly creative person, Carlon was a published author, a designer of fine jewelry and an antique collector.

Carlon was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Anne Richardson of Ponchatoula. She is survived by her daughter Deseree (Richard) Smoot of Deridder; sister Barbara (Melvin) Allen and cousin Beverly Domonique of Ponchatoula, along with three grandchildren Jackquelyn (Anthony) McAfee, Courtney (Jimmy) Owens, and Brandon (Shelby) Smoot. Carlon will be remembered by her five great-grandchildren, Ean and Emilee McAfee, Braxton Owens, and Brylee and Brantley Smoot.



A compassionate and selfless humanitarian, Carlon will be dearly missed as she touched the hearts of every person she knew.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Michaels Church in Leesville, La. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Rosary service 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A continuation of visitation will resume at 10:30 until time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.