Funeral service for Cathleen James Bolton will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00-10:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church in Slagle, LA.

Cathleen James Bolton was born on Dec. 5, 1931 in Cravens, La. to Walter and Stella James. She passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at the age of 87 years 10 months and 13 days. Upon graduating high school she attended Vincent Business College in Lake Charles. That is where our parent's romance started that has stood the test of time. She was married to Joe Lynn Bolton of Slagle on Dec. 16, 1949 at Boulevard Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Little did we know that this would be a lasting legacy of nearly 70 years together as one.

In her early years she worked for Chennault Air Base and Southern Bell. In 1970 our family moved to Slagle in which our mom established herself as an active servant and dedicated member of Antioch Baptist Church. She had a true talent and was gifted in sewing, crafts, gardening and decorating. One of her biggest accomplishments was being a business owner and operator of Ford Cleaners in Leesville for many years. She has always been more of a giver than a taker when it comes to helping and serving others. She has hand made many wedding dresses, Barbie clothes, kid's clothes, repairs to clothes and she loved to quilt. She has served as an active member of the Slagle Senior Center and Quilters. She could just look at something in a store or craft show and go home to make it without patterns or anything to guide her. She had an amazing green thumb as they say because she could literally grow anything. She had the ability to just break a leaf or twig off of a plant and somehow she would get it to take root and grow.

Our mom was truly a virtuous woman as the words tells us in Psalms 31. Her biggest love and greatest joy was her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a dedicated loving wife, mother, maw maw and friend and her legacy will live on through us. She spent countless hours supporting her family in any and all activities. She loved spending time with us as a family and has passed on that heritage to all of us. It is a privilege to call you mom, maw maw and friend. Even though our hearts are broken at her departure we do rejoice in knowing all is well with her soul. She loves her savior Jesus Christ and we have peace in knowing we as believers will be reunited with her in heaven one day. As we celebrate her departure from this earth let us reflect in the beautiful person she was and we will forever cling to the precious memories we have of her, never letting them fade from our memories.

She was preceded in death by her: Daughter: Stepheny Kathleen Bolton Waugaman of Powhatan Point, Oh.

Parents: Walter and Stella Johnson James of Cravens, La

Brother: Bobby and Wife Brenda James of Alexandria, La.

Sister: Margie James Hardy of Cravens, La.



She is survived by her: Husband: Joe Lynn Bolton of Slagle, La.

Sons: Walter Bolton wife Regina Slagle La., William Bolton Slagle La., Teddy Bolton wife Karen Lake Charles, La and Jesse Bolton wife Melanie of Alexandria, La.

Daughter: Lesa Bolton Miller husband Dale of Anacoco, La.

20 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren

Son in Law: Joe Waugaman of Powhatan Point, Oh.

Sisters: Gaynell James Johnston husband Dick of Mesa, Az., and Sue James Obanion of Mesa, Az.

Brother: W. H. James wife Pam of Baton Rouge, La.

Brother in Law: Bill Hardy of Cravens, La.

A host of Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

