Funeral services for Charlene Grace Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Flactor Baptist Church, Hicks, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time. Reverend Huey Haymon will officiate under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.
Charlene (Chene) was born on April 26, 1930, ln Hicks, Louisiana where she lived most of her life. She lived with her parents until they went Home, and then lived in the homeplace the rest of her life. She was a true and faithful servant of God, and served her family, community, and church where she taught many of our children in Sunday School classes. Chene loved to crochet, do needlepoint, and tat, but in her later years the artist came out in her, and she painted many beautiful pictures. She was an a-one housekeeper as anyone who visited her home could see, and she also worked in her yard and cared for her flowers. She also loved to travel and hitched a ride when someone was going somewhere.
Chene was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Gladys Smith; brother, Archie and wife Lorraine of Hicks; sisters, Yvonne Goodman of Alexandria, Shirley McLeod and husband Mac, and Gloria Bell and husband, James of Hicks. Left to cherish her memory is a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family, including her church family. Pallbearers will be Billy Goodman, Curtis Sumler, Tim Sumler, Johnny Sumler, Kenneth Bell, Roger Bell, and Archie ("Bubba") Smith.
Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Chene may be left at www.jeanesfs.com.