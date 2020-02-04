Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Emerson. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Charles Ralph Emerson Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at South Park Baptist Church with Reverend Patrick Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mr. Emerson will be held at the church from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mr. Emerson was born January 16, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and passed away February 2, 2020 in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 75. Since his teenage years, he lived in Vernon Parish and was a graduate of Anacoco High School. Mr. Emerson worked as an appliance technician and started Emerson's Air and Heat which today is Emerson's American Air Inc. He served for many years as a deacon of Oak Forest Baptist Church. Mr. Emerson was a hard worker who enjoyed fishing in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Lea Emerson; parents, Roderick Odel Emerson Sr. and Ann Atwood Emerson; brother, Roderick Odel Emerson Jr.; and grandson, Charles "Charlie" Ralph Emerson III.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Raymond and Marie Bright of Fort Riley, KS; Charles and Amanda Emerson Jr. of Leesville, LA; and Brad and Stephanie Emerson of Leesville, LA,

daughters, Erainna and Charles Winnett of Colbert, OK and Anita and Frank Lawrence of Hornbeck, LA,

grandchildren, Ashley and Kodie Stowers, Amber Winnett, Brittany and Cameron Lafargue, Whitley Felix, Blake Wilber, Dillin Emerson, and Ashton Burge,

great grandchildren, Braydon Felix, Brysen Bloodsworth, Bryland Felix, Brylee Felix, and Raelynn Lafargue,

sister-in-law, Jeane Emerson of Sour Lake, TX

special friend, Jeannette Ellis of Boyce, LA,

and a host of extended family.

Pallbearers will be Noah Shapkoff, Tyler Martin, Jordan Dowden, Kodie Stowers, Casey Stephens, and Eli Felix.

Alternate pallbearer will be Dillin Emerson.

