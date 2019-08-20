Charles Ottis Sanders, age 84, of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Monday August 19, 2019. Charles was born October 26, 1934 to Gethron and Minnie Sanders in Anacoco, LA.
Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries with his loving wife. Charles retired from Airconduit after 42 years of service. He also was an Army veteran. He enjoyed his family, many nieces, nephews and made sure they all had a great time.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Pamela Phillips.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years Lillian (Toots) Self Sanders; son-in-law James D. Phillips and numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and great great-nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery of Anacoco, LA (Burr Ferry) at 10am. Thursday August 22, 2019 under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Hixsonfuneralhomes.com for the Sanders family.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019