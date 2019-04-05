Graveside services for Charles Daniel Tilley, 70, of Leesville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Plunkaway Cemetery in Burr Ferry with Bro. George Jeane, Bro. Eddie Tilley, and Bro. Deric Jarrell officiating.
Charles was born on April 22, 1948 in DeRidder, LA to his parents, Charles Benjamin and Mildred Nash Tilley. He passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home in Leesville.
He served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He also loved to garden, but his favorite thing to do was to just spend time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Geraldine Tilley of Burr Ferry, LA., children; Dani Trosper (George) of Anacoco, LA., Donnia Barrow (Arlis Sr.) of Burr Ferry, LA., brothers; Ronald Tilley, Jerry Tilley, Eric Tilley, Ted Tilley, and Terry Tilley all of DeRidder, LA., Two Grandchildren; Austin Trosper of Leesville, LA., Arlis Barrow Jr. (Carmen) of Burr Ferry, LA., Step grandson; George Trosper Jr. (Sarah) of Abilene, TX.,
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 13, 2019