I worked at Stanley's Super D when I returned to Vernon Parish after living in New Orleans. I knew Charlie when we were at Leesville High School. I have always known him to be a kind person and while I was his employee, he was an excellent supervisor. He was compassionate and concerned about his employees, always ready to help in any way that he could. Anytime I shopped at Market Basket, if I saw him, he always greeted me with a smile and a welcoming attitude. Charlie made people feel like they were his best friend and that seeing them was his greatest pleasure. That is a rare gift. He will be greatly missed.

Collar Wilson

Acquaintance