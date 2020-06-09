Charles Troy Draughn
1959 - 2020
Funeral services for Charles Troy Draughn, of Anacoco, will be held at 2:00 P.M on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Anacoco First Baptist Church in Anacoco with Bro. Wayne Chance and Bro. Bubba Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the church.
Charles Troy Draughn was born on September 19, 1959 in Kassel, Germany. He was a longtime resident of Vernon Parish, living in Anacoco, since 1979. He passed away in his home on June 6, 2020 at 60 years old, with his beloved wife at his side.
Charles, better known as Charlie, attended Leesville High School and graduated in 1977. In high school, Charlie enjoyed playing baseball, tennis, and painting. His English teacher once told him he should become a preacher due to his gift of gab and mentoring. He was a proud Wampus Cat who wore his senior ring proudly for 42 years.
He began his lifelong service to the community in January 1977, as a bagger at Stanley's Super D in Leesville. His passion to do a good job and to do it right, led him to climb the ladder and by 1986, he became a manager. In 2001, Stanley's became Market Basket. Over the past 20 years the store family became even closer. Charlie loved and was very proud of all his Market Basket family. Charlie, being a caring and understanding mentor, spent his life helping people in one way or another, whether it was employment, food, raising funds, life lessons, or advice. He was a flexible boss who knew the importance of time off for important events, but also taught many lessons about responsibility and dedication. He truly loved what he did; he knew how to empathize with all the community, customers and employees. Very few people in Vernon Parish did not know Charlie's infectious smile and true friendship.
Charlie married the love of his life, Becky in 1981, after a four year courtship. They were married for 39 years. He strived to be the best in all he did. Charlie was an avid gardener, loved cooking, fishing and hunting. Charlie was a fierce competitor in any sport in his younger days. He was a major football fan, especially the New Orleans Saints! His most cherished legacy is his children and grandchildren he leaves behind. Charlie taught his children to have good work ethics and be good citizens. He enjoyed coaching his children when they were small and then watching his grandchildren bloom in their individual talents. Grilling for his family and friends was a frequent activity at the Draughn home…after everyone would leave for the evening…Charlie always said "man that was a good time". He lived for being the best all-around person he could be.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Winfred Draughn.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Draughn of Anacoco; Two sons, Charlie Draughn and wife, Heather of Moss Bluff, LA and Chris Draughn and wife Brittany of Anacoco, LA; One daughter, Chelsea Carson and husband Heath Carson of Leesville, LA; Eight grandchildren, Kelly Abshire, Sarah Draughn and Charlie Draughn of Moss Bluff, LA; Landin Draughn, Riley Draughn and Jacob Draughn of Anacoco, LA; Cam Carson and Bryce Carson of Leesville, LA; his mother Elfriede Draughn; brother, Doug Draughn, both of Leesville; sisters; Sylvia Draughn and spouse Nita Paris of Acworth, Georgia and Berniece Pardue of Argyle, Texas. Two brother-in-laws Ron Senkel and wife, Theresa of Stonewall, LA and Kenny Senkel and wife, Laura of Rockdale, TX; Three nephews; Garett Draughn and Gaige Draughn of Leesville and Ryan Senkel of New Orleans, LA; Two nieces; Payton Pardue of Argyle, Texas and Tiffany Senkel of Stonewall, LA; and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sarah Toups Jarrel to help cover ongoing medical expenses via Paypal, using the email mr.joeyjarrell@yahoo.com. Thank you for all your support!
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Draughn Family at www.labbymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Anacoco First Baptist Church
JUN
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anacoco First Baptist Church
JUN
10
Burial
Mitchell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA 71446
337-238-1358
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this time. He was a unique person. Market Basket will never be the same without you Mr Charlie. We love you.
Tonya West
Coworker
June 9, 2020
You will be truly missed..
Rena Coker
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family. He will be missed.
Joanne Mayo
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Thanks for giving me a chance in the grocery business RIP
Ben Shafer
Coworker
June 9, 2020
I worked at Stanley's Super D when I returned to Vernon Parish after living in New Orleans. I knew Charlie when we were at Leesville High School. I have always known him to be a kind person and while I was his employee, he was an excellent supervisor. He was compassionate and concerned about his employees, always ready to help in any way that he could. Anytime I shopped at Market Basket, if I saw him, he always greeted me with a smile and a welcoming attitude. Charlie made people feel like they were his best friend and that seeing them was his greatest pleasure. That is a rare gift. He will be greatly missed.
Collar Wilson
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I remember Charlie from high school and he was so nice. He was my little sister Debbie's boss and she thought so much of him. My deepest sympathies to all of his family and you will be kept in thought and prayer.
Yvonne Brunet-Endris
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Charlie was always so friendly and smiling. He will be missed very much. My heartfelt prayers go out to his family and friends.
Sandy Smith
June 9, 2020
Charlie was my friend and pee-wee baseball teammate. I so appreciate the kindness Charlie extended to my father, his old baseball coach, while he visited Market Basket. To the Draughn family, I pray God's peace and everlasting comfort may hold you in the days ahead.
Ted Broyles
Friend
June 9, 2020
I sure will miss you
Tullie Guidry
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Always enjoyed our conversations at your office rest in peace my brother
Jerome Maricle
Friend
June 9, 2020
Sorry for the loss of a person
Chris Dowden
Friend
June 9, 2020
Praying for family, Charlie always had a smile on his face every time I went in to Market Basket, ready to help anyone that needed help. He will be missed.
Mavis Odette
June 9, 2020
Charlie made coming to work alot easier as he always had something to say as you clocked in wether it was smart and sassy or pleasant with a smile. I considered him more a friend than a boss but never did tell him. My heart is definitely heavy. He will be deeply missed. Prayers for his wife and children during this difficult time.
Ann Higginbotham
Coworker
June 8, 2020
I will always consider Charlies friendship as one of the most honest gifts God gave me. Charlie always made it his goal to encourage someone without expecting anything in return. Much love and prayers to the family.
Tami Curtis
Friend
June 8, 2020
Rest In Peace, brother. Still cant believe it. Prayers for Becky and family. Deepest condolences.
Wayne Nolley
Friend
June 8, 2020
Lifting your family up in prayer for strength and comfort
Barbara Governale
Friend
June 8, 2020
Charlie will surely be missed by all the store will never be the same without him he was the best boss and anyone that had the honor to work with him will go on to do great things because of Charlie.
Amanda Bulcak
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers.
Jerry and Eva Waller
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dear Draughn family so sincerely sorry for your loss of Mr Charlie. Whenever you went into Market Basket you saw his cheerful face. The whole community will miss him. Praying for the family as they go through this difficult time
Kerry
June 8, 2020
Prayers for the family! He will definitely b missed. Market Basket will never b the same. His smile was sooo contagious. Such a precious sole.
Janie Irey
Friend
June 8, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Charlie was a great guy, caring guy and cordial. He will be missed. Everybody in Vernon Parish loved Charlie.
Ronald Fertitta
Friend
June 8, 2020
Charlie was one of the best men Ive ever known. I was his Brother-In-Law for about eight years. I love this family. He was always happy to see you when you visited his store. I still cant wrap my head around his passing. You will always be remembered as long as Im alive! Fly high, and rest high on the mountain! ❤
Doug Moore
Friend
June 8, 2020
I still can't believe you're gone. Life will never be the same without your smile. Sleep with the angels my friend
Rowena Lee
Friend
June 8, 2020
Charlie was a great boss. He will be missed by many! My thoughts and prayers are with the Draughn family, may the Lord give you all strength, peace and comfort!
Tracy Smith
Friend
June 8, 2020
You will be very much missed by everyone
kathy nolen
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Your going to dearly missed . You were the best boss ever. You made me what I am to was a pleasure working along side of you and to be part of your management team. Rest high on a mountain my dear friend. Till we meet again
Harry Marcus
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Not much to say at a time like this, Charlie was the best boss and great friend, the store will never be the same, I'll miss you dearly, fly high my friend...
Cindy Rosales
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Charlie was a great guy and awesome manager. He gave our daughter her first job and created everyone in the community as if they were family. He gave a lot of young teens their first job and taught them good work ethics. He will truly be missed. Test in Prace Charlie,
Kathy Potyd
Friend
June 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
ROBBIE NORTHCUTT
Friend
June 8, 2020
Charlie always had a smile and he will be missed by everyone.
Alana Hillman
June 8, 2020
A great friend of over 30 years that always wore a smile. So hard to lose a friend like that. He will be dearly missed. Praying for his family that he loved so very much.
Rickey Taylor
Friend
June 8, 2020
Charlie, you will definitely be missed. You had an infectious smile that would always make me feel welcome and appreciated. Hope to see you again some day.
Randall Bryan
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will miss. Mr. Charlie was an awesome person always greeting customers with a smile.
Wandy Kelly
