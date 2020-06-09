Funeral services for Charles Troy Draughn, of Anacoco, will be held at 2:00 P.M on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Anacoco First Baptist Church in Anacoco with Bro. Wayne Chance and Bro. Bubba Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the church.
Charles Troy Draughn was born on September 19, 1959 in Kassel, Germany. He was a longtime resident of Vernon Parish, living in Anacoco, since 1979. He passed away in his home on June 6, 2020 at 60 years old, with his beloved wife at his side.
Charles, better known as Charlie, attended Leesville High School and graduated in 1977. In high school, Charlie enjoyed playing baseball, tennis, and painting. His English teacher once told him he should become a preacher due to his gift of gab and mentoring. He was a proud Wampus Cat who wore his senior ring proudly for 42 years.
He began his lifelong service to the community in January 1977, as a bagger at Stanley's Super D in Leesville. His passion to do a good job and to do it right, led him to climb the ladder and by 1986, he became a manager. In 2001, Stanley's became Market Basket. Over the past 20 years the store family became even closer. Charlie loved and was very proud of all his Market Basket family. Charlie, being a caring and understanding mentor, spent his life helping people in one way or another, whether it was employment, food, raising funds, life lessons, or advice. He was a flexible boss who knew the importance of time off for important events, but also taught many lessons about responsibility and dedication. He truly loved what he did; he knew how to empathize with all the community, customers and employees. Very few people in Vernon Parish did not know Charlie's infectious smile and true friendship.
Charlie married the love of his life, Becky in 1981, after a four year courtship. They were married for 39 years. He strived to be the best in all he did. Charlie was an avid gardener, loved cooking, fishing and hunting. Charlie was a fierce competitor in any sport in his younger days. He was a major football fan, especially the New Orleans Saints! His most cherished legacy is his children and grandchildren he leaves behind. Charlie taught his children to have good work ethics and be good citizens. He enjoyed coaching his children when they were small and then watching his grandchildren bloom in their individual talents. Grilling for his family and friends was a frequent activity at the Draughn home…after everyone would leave for the evening…Charlie always said "man that was a good time". He lived for being the best all-around person he could be.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Winfred Draughn.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Draughn of Anacoco; Two sons, Charlie Draughn and wife, Heather of Moss Bluff, LA and Chris Draughn and wife Brittany of Anacoco, LA; One daughter, Chelsea Carson and husband Heath Carson of Leesville, LA; Eight grandchildren, Kelly Abshire, Sarah Draughn and Charlie Draughn of Moss Bluff, LA; Landin Draughn, Riley Draughn and Jacob Draughn of Anacoco, LA; Cam Carson and Bryce Carson of Leesville, LA; his mother Elfriede Draughn; brother, Doug Draughn, both of Leesville; sisters; Sylvia Draughn and spouse Nita Paris of Acworth, Georgia and Berniece Pardue of Argyle, Texas. Two brother-in-laws Ron Senkel and wife, Theresa of Stonewall, LA and Kenny Senkel and wife, Laura of Rockdale, TX; Three nephews; Garett Draughn and Gaige Draughn of Leesville and Ryan Senkel of New Orleans, LA; Two nieces; Payton Pardue of Argyle, Texas and Tiffany Senkel of Stonewall, LA; and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sarah Toups Jarrel to help cover ongoing medical expenses via Paypal, using the email mr.joeyjarrell@yahoo.com. Thank you for all your support!
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Draughn Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.