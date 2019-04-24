Funeral services for Cledith Douglas Rodgers, 76, of Leesville, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Richard Partridge officiating. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
Cledith was born on August 14, 1942 in Pine Bluff, AR to his parents, Jake and Mary Ellen Cooper Rodgers. He passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Oschner Hospital in New Orleans.
Cledith is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Herbert and Devon Rodgers.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Esther Holton Rodgers of Leesville, LA., sons; Marlin D. Rodgers of Austin, TX., Jake M. Rodgers (Agnes) of Leesville, LA., Christopher A. Rodgers (Gina) of Aurora, CO., daughter; Mary E. Miller (James) of Leesville, LA., sisters; Jacqie Hebert of Orange, TX., Nettie Lee Polk of Beaumont, TX., Sylvia Bickham of Little Cypress, TX., Judy Rodgers of Orange, TX., 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Marlin D. Rodgers, Jake M. Rodgers, Joseph C. Wolf, Kyle A. Rodgers, Johnathan D. Rodgers, Cameron D. Rodgers.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Rodgers Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019