Clifford Thomas "Tom" Paddy, age 71 of Guthrie, passed away on Monday, August 5th at his home after a long illness.
He was born November 27, 1947 in Leesville, Louisiana the son of the late Clifford Patrick Paddy and Julie Stephens Paddy.
He was a Baptist by faith and a proud decorated Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired auto body mechanic and he loved his family and loved watching the SyFy channel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two sisters Verlie Packard and Reba Matthews.
Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis Elaine Paddy of Guthrie; three sons Tommy Paddy (Rocky) of Guthrie, Lauren Paddy (Sherrie) of Trenton and Curtis Paddy (Brandi) of Elkton; two brothers Tim Paddy (Debbie) of Zellwood, Florida and Benjamin Brewer of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters Bonnie Maher (Charles Allen) of South Glens Falls, New York and Rosa Robbins (Robbie) of Manchester, Tennessee; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation with the Paddy family will be on Saturday, August 10th from 12:00 until funeral service time at 2:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie with Bro. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019