A Memorial Service for Clinton Lee Thompson will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Jackson Chapel Church of Christ in Leesville, LA.

Clinton Lee Thompson passed away in his home on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 12:51 p.m. surrounded by both his sons and his girlfriend Susan. Clinton was born June 27th, 1959 in Ft. Benning, Georgia.

He moved to Vernon Parish when his father was stationed at Ft. Polk, La. He was a 1976 graduate of Pickering High School. At that time he was the youngest graduate ever at age 16. He moved to the Houston area for a short time after graduation but came back to Leesville to start a family.

Clinton had several businesses during his time in Vernon Parish and he worked overseas for KBR for several years. Up until the time his cancer became too much, he had been working at the Ft. Polk Transportation motor pool for a combined total of almost 18 years. Clinton never meet a stranger; after meeting him you knew exactly where you stood, whether you liked it or not. He spoke his mind and you didn't have to guess with him. He was a simple man but left a forever lasting impression. He was an amazing father and spectacular grandpa. He loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He loved spending time with his family and attending sporting events and dance recitals for his sons and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Mehl. Parents, Larry and Hertha Thompson, and one granddaughter, Hayden Sumney-Thompson.

He is survived by his two sons, Justin, wife Jessica, and Clay Thompson. One sister Peggy, husband Robert, Vinson (Nieces: Mandi and Kristen. Nephew: Austin). Girlfriend, Susan Long. One Granddaughter, Melanie Sumney-Thompson, two grandsons, Matthew and Hunter Thompson. As well as many life- long friends.

601 South Fourth Street

Leesville , LA 71446

