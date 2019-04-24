Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Grimes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Clyde Merel Grimes, 85, of Rosepine will be held at the Rosepine United Pentecostal Church in Rosepine, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Rev. Gary Bankson and Carlos Hall officiating. Interment will be at the Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA following services under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. at the church.

Clyde was born on July 26, 1933 to John T. Grimes Sr. and Alice May Toney Grimes. He passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Mr. Grimes was a faithful member of Rosepine United Pentecostal Church for over fifty years. He loved family, fishing and yard work.

He was preceded in death by his parents John T. Sr. and Alice May Grimes; wife, Audrey Florence Hall Grimes; brothers, Weldon Grimes, Coy C. (Pete) Grimes, John Thomas Jr. Grimes; sisters, Rosie Lee Grimes, Samantha Grimes, Evelyn Grimes and Bertie May Grimes and grandchildren, Jason Brooks and Joshua Ayrault.

He is survived by his daughters, Cherylan Bertrand & husband Lucien of Rosepine, Jackie Kueker of Rosepine and Barbara "Bo" Ayrault & husband David of Willow Park, TX; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at Funeral services for Clyde Merel Grimes, 85, of Rosepine will be held at the Rosepine United Pentecostal Church in Rosepine, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Rev. Gary Bankson and Carlos Hall officiating. Interment will be at the Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, LA following services under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. at the church.Clyde was born on July 26, 1933 to John T. Grimes Sr. and Alice May Toney Grimes. He passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.Mr. Grimes was a faithful member of Rosepine United Pentecostal Church for over fifty years. He loved family, fishing and yard work.He was preceded in death by his parents John T. Sr. and Alice May Grimes; wife, Audrey Florence Hall Grimes; brothers, Weldon Grimes, Coy C. (Pete) Grimes, John Thomas Jr. Grimes; sisters, Rosie Lee Grimes, Samantha Grimes, Evelyn Grimes and Bertie May Grimes and grandchildren, Jason Brooks and Joshua Ayrault.He is survived by his daughters, Cherylan Bertrand & husband Lucien of Rosepine, Jackie Kueker of Rosepine and Barbara "Bo" Ayrault & husband David of Willow Park, TX; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close