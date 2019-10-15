Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyn Karr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Clyn William Knarr Jr. will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hornbeck United Methodist Church with Reverends Kil Suk "Daniel" Na and Ray Leidig officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. The family is planning a private burial at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Knarr was born May 17, 1934, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and passed away October 14, 2019, in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 85. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Hornbeck United Methodist Church where he served in various offices. Mr. Knarr enjoyed wood working and making candy at Christmas time. He was a very social person and was a past president of the Hornbeck Senior Citizens where he helped increase their membership. He was also a past president of the Anacoco Senior Citizens and at one time was on the board of the Vernon Council on Aging.

Mr. Knarr was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice Brown Knarr; parents, Clyn William Knarr Sr. and Katie Celesta Bierly Knarr; two brothers, and one sister.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elvie Knarr of Anacoco, LA; sons, Gilbert W. Knarr and wife Sharon of Anacoco, LA; William B. Knarr and wife Deb of Rauchtown, PA; and Bruce A. Knarr and wife Karol of Gloster, LA; grandchildren, Gilbert W Knarr II; Victoria Knarr Nagayama and husband Cliff; Jereme Knarr; Katie Knarr Welker and husband Derek; Kendra Knarr Lehman and husband Josh; Emily Knarr Windham and husband Dustin; and Lauren Knarr; five great grandchildren, three stepsons, two stepdaughters, five step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Knarr's honor to the Methodist Children's Home in Ruston. Donations may be sent to Hornbeck United Methodist Church, 147 Knarr Lane Anacoco, LA 71446, and they will be forwarded to the Children's Home.





