Daisy Mae Burgner of Anacoco, Louisiana was born November 4, 1947 in Nederland, Texas. Mrs. Daisy joined her beloved husband in heaven on Wednesday June 24, 2020 while at the Leesville Rehabilitation Hospital in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 73. Daisy loved and adored her husband Jim of 34 years. They were seldom separated; when you saw one, you saw the other. Daisy was a loving wife, mother, sister and granny. She was a true friend to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a kind and quiet person. Daisy enjoyed creating unique family photos on her computer to share with others. She was a very faithful employee at the Leesville Wal-Mart serving in various positions throughout her career and was blessed to retire after 30 plus years.
Daisy was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Burgner; parents, Napoleon Adaway and Daisy Adaway; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Allen; and step grandson, Brandon McMickens.
She is survived by her sons, Lee. R. Blackmon and wife Tina and John Blackmon and wife Rhonda all of Leesville, LA,
stepsons, James Allen Burgner and Dee Dee Bolton of Benton, LA and Curtis Dale Burgner of Davis, OK,
stepdaughters, Donna Kay Bunch and husband Jeff of Spokane, WA; Jeanette Ilene Burgner of Tulsa, OK; and Patricia Lee Hutchinson and husband Thomas of Sapulpa, OK,
nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren,
brothers, David Adaway and wife Amanda and Bill Adaway all of Glenwood, GA,
sister, MaryAnn Tootle and husband Randy of Glenwood, GA,
and a host of nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.
Daisy's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Words of comfort for the Burgner Family may be posted at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 27, 2020.