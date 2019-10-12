Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Devone Jeter. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Dale Devone Jeter will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Ebenezer Cemetery Chapel with Reverend Greg Mortensen officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation for the family and friends of Mr. Jeter will be held at the chapel from 11:00 am until time of service.

Mr. Jeter was born July 4, 1937, and passed away on October 10, 2019, at the age of 82. He graduated from Leesville High School before serving in the United States Air Force. Dale also attended a number of trade schools. Mr. Jeter was a skilled pipefitter and construction worker residing in the states of Georgia and Texas before returning to Louisiana, the state he loved so dearly. More recently, he worked at Role Play on Ft. Polk.

The family says Dale was an Air Force Veteran born on the 4th of July, coming into this world with a bang! The family knows how true this is, "Dale always had a lively personality and he kept us laughing"!

Mr. Jeter was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond L. Jeter and Edith Cooley Jeter and brothers Dennis Lee Jeter, Jesse Curtis Jeter, Carl Dewayne Jeter, and sister Mary Lynn Sifford.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother James L. Jeter of Leesville, LA, sister-in-law Ruth Jeter (Carl) of Pasadena, TX, nieces, Gayle Caldwell and husband Jim of Leesville, LA, Rose Dyer and husband Raymond of Ft. Worth, TX, Sue Hofer and husband Jim of Harvest, AL, Gayla Macey and husband Kevin of Pasadena, TX, Suzanne Haney of Copperas Cove, TX, Laina Poleman of Leesville, LA, and nephews Roger Jeter of Pasadena, TX, Mark Sifford of San Antonio, TX, Chip Sifford and wife Sarah of Pearland, TX, Len Roach of San Francisco, CA, Joel Caldwell and wife Amy of Bay St. Louis, MS, and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Joel Caldwell, Jim Caldwell, Dylan Poleman, Jim Hofer, Brian Dyer, and Raymond Dyer. Serving as honorary pallbearers are friends Bill Patterson and Michael Miller.

We wish to thank Thompson Home Health for their unwavering care of Dale over the past five years. The family owes a special debt of gratitude to nurse Melody Powell for her kindness, dedication and most of all her patience in taking care of Dale. While taking care of Dale, Melody demonstrated outstanding thoughtfulness and understanding. For this the family will be forever grateful.

Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Mr. Jeter may be left at

