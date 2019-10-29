Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Anthony "Tony" Garnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for David Anthony "Tony" Garnes will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Canaan Baptist Church.

Mr. Garnes was born July 13, 1954 in Charleston, West Virginia and passed away October 25, 2019, in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 65. He was a certified welder and worked for many years as a brick mason. Tony also was a talented carpenter. He was an outdoorsman who was raised in the mountains of West Virginia, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tony was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Garnes was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby Award Garnes and Reba Faye Gandee Garnes.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Kenda J. Garnes, of Leesville, LA,

son, James Tyler Garnes of West Virginia,

daughters, Reesa A. Brock and Kasaundra J. Garnes both of Leesville, LA,

brothers, Terry Garnes, Tommy Garnes, Timmy Garnes, Teddy Garnes, and James Tracy Garnes,

grandchildren, Victoria, Krystina, Quentin, Sophia, and Alister,

and a host of extended family.

