Funeral services for Delma Lee McCain, 83, of Leesville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Allan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
Delma was born on November 11, 1935 in Florien, Louisiana to her parents, Jim and Agnes Roberts Farris. She passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in the The Woodlands HealthCare Center in Leesville.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by two Husbands: William Ennis Jones, and Olin "O.B." McCain; One Son: Glenn Jones; Two Daughters: Sharon Crowe and Barbara Winderweedle.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kenneth Jones (Marleyne) of Oklahoma, Tom Jones of Hornbeck, Bill Jones of Leesville, Vivian Brown (Allen) of Hornbeck, Debra McCain (Joe) of Leesville, Renee Graham (Martin McCord) of Alabama; One Brother: John Henry of Texas; One Sister: Mary Skinner of Texas; A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the McCain Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019