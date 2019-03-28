Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorcas Gomez. View Sign

Dorcas Marcia Gomez was born on March 22, 1936, in Depue, Illinois, and passed away on March 26, 2019, in Lake Charles at the age of 83. Dorcas had the distinction of being the first woman Park Ranger in the state of Illinois. She was a homemaker and enjoyed painting with oils and watercolors, quilting, and gardening.

Mrs. Gomez was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Gibson and Eva Hill Gibson; son, Keith Moore; and daughter, Dawn Barto.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her husband, Juan Gomez; son, Kim Moore; step-sons, James Gomez, Oviedu Gomez, and Christopher Gomez; stepdaughter, Sharon Cooley; brother, Dennis Gibson; sisters, Clara Oloffson and Diana Carls.

