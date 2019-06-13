Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cardwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Doris Jane Cardwell, 68, of Leesville, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Lillie Pentecostal Church with Reverend George Swain officiating. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the church.

Doris was born on November 23, 1950, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to her parents, Walter & Mirica Coover. She passed away on June, 11, 2019 at her residence in Leesville.

Doris was an active member of Lillie Pentecostal Church and was always involved in church activities. She had a strong Faith that was always present in all she did. Doris had immeasurable strength and it was apparent through her trials as she never wavered. She continued to be a caregiver to those around her and always had a positive attitude. She was a loyal, loving wife and always took care of her family.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George and Robert and her sister, Katie.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years: James Cardwell of Leesville; son: Robert Coover Jr. of Leesville; Daughter: Beth Ann Coover of Leesville; brothers: Jack, Eddie, Ervin, Sam, Richard; sisters: Lena, Bertha Shirley; three grandchildren: Ashton Blalock, Ava Blalock and Rowdy

