Dorothy Batiste Boyer, 89, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Beauregard Health Systems. She was born on September 15, 1930 in Mansura, LA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Grace Batiste; husband, Harold Boyer, Sr.; son, Harold "Bo" Boyer; sister, Mary Margie Dupas; brother-in-law, Joseph Dupas. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews ofthe Dupas Family. Dorothy was a long-standing member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Come, Lord Jesus Catholic Group. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Apr. 29, 2020