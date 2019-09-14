Former longtime resident of Vernon Parish, Dorothy "Dot" L. Patterson-Gaskin, age 98, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Brownwood, Texas.
She was married to Morris "Pat" Patterson (pre-deceased) for many years and later married to J. Clarence Gaskin (pre-deceased) of Anacoco, LA for many years. She was a former and longtime member of East Leesville Baptist Church in Leesville, LA and a former member of Cooper Baptist Church in Pickering, LA. Dot was a current resident of Brownwood, TX and a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Lucille Adams; brother, Kenneth Adams; sister, Beverly Mitchell; her husbands, Morris "Pat" Patterson and Clarence Gaskin; her daughter, Mary Nell Patterson; and her son, Donald Patterson.
Dot is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jan Patterson of Brownwood; sister, Bonnie Bruce; "adopted" son, Larry Gaskin and wife Frances; "adopted" daughters, Margie McInnis and husband Garland, Sue Simms and husband Jack; grandson, Steven Patterson and wife Mitzi; granddaughter, Michele Patterson; "adopted" grandson, Andrew Simms and wife Kim; "adopted" granddaughters, Paula Bridges and husband Everett, Susanne Shirley, Shaunda McInnis, Stephanie Richardson and husband John, and Molly Govener. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, other relatives, and a multitude of friends.
Family and friends visitation gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Leesville with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating; burial will follow at Cooper Cemetery.
Dot requested in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the church of your choice. Online condolences are welcome atwww.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22, 2019