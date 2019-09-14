Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. "Dot" (Patterson) Gaskin. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Former longtime resident of Vernon Parish, Dorothy "Dot" L. Patterson-Gaskin, age 98, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Brownwood, Texas.



She was married to Morris "Pat" Patterson (pre-deceased) for many years and later married to J. Clarence Gaskin (pre-deceased) of Anacoco, LA for many years. She was a former and longtime member of East Leesville Baptist Church in Leesville, LA and a former member of Cooper Baptist Church in Pickering, LA. Dot was a current resident of Brownwood, TX and a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Lucille Adams; brother, Kenneth Adams; sister, Beverly Mitchell; her husbands, Morris "Pat" Patterson and Clarence Gaskin; her daughter, Mary Nell Patterson; and her son, Donald Patterson.

Dot is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jan Patterson of Brownwood; sister, Bonnie Bruce; "adopted" son, Larry Gaskin and wife Frances; "adopted" daughters, Margie McInnis and husband Garland, Sue Simms and husband Jack; grandson, Steven Patterson and wife Mitzi; granddaughter, Michele Patterson; "adopted" grandson, Andrew Simms and wife Kim; "adopted" granddaughters, Paula Bridges and husband Everett, Susanne Shirley, Shaunda McInnis, Stephanie Richardson and husband John, and Molly Govener. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

Family and friends visitation gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Leesville with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating; burial will follow at Cooper Cemetery.

Dot requested in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the church of your choice.

