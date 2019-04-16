Funeral services for Bro. Durhl Ray Davis will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco.
After spending most of his life sharing the gospel of Jesus with thousands of people, Bro. Durhl R. Davis' faith was made sight on Monday, April 15, 2019 as he entered Heaven and heard his Lord and Savior say ""well done"". Over 50 years ago he received the call to preach the gospel, and he has done so all over the United States of America. He served on the Baptist Mission Board and planted many churches all across the United States. In November of 1993 God moved him to Anacoco, Louisiana to become pastor of First Baptist Church of Anacoco. He was a man of great faith, and love, and his legacy will live on in every family member, church member, and soul that he has helped to lead to Christ. ""Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.""
Left to Cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years: Sheila Davis of Anacoco, LA; Three Children: Durhl Davis, Jr. (Candace) of Anacoco, John Davis (Dana) of Leesville, Shonda Wilcher (David) of Baton Rouge; One Sister: Patricia Bruce (Don) of Leesville; His Grandchildren: Jacob & Anna Davis, Josh & Julie Davis, Sarah & Andrew Crawford, Holly Davis, Jordan & Jake Dalme, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Scott Wiggins; Three Great Grandchildren: Cora Mae Davis, Ann Marie Davis, and Carson Davis; His 4 legged furry friend Dixie Bell; and a Host of Extended Family and Friends all over the world.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019