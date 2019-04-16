Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Bro. Durhl Ray Davis will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco.

After spending most of his life sharing the gospel of Jesus with thousands of people, Bro. Durhl R. Davis' faith was made sight on Monday, April 15, 2019 as he entered Heaven and heard his Lord and Savior say ""well done"". Over 50 years ago he received the call to preach the gospel, and he has done so all over the United States of America. He served on the Baptist Mission Board and planted many churches all across the United States. In November of 1993 God moved him to Anacoco, Louisiana to become pastor of First Baptist Church of Anacoco. He was a man of great faith, and love, and his legacy will live on in every family member, church member, and soul that he has helped to lead to Christ. ""Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.""

Left to Cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years: Sheila Davis of Anacoco, LA; Three Children: Durhl Davis, Jr. (Candace) of Anacoco, John Davis (Dana) of Leesville, Shonda Wilcher (David) of Baton Rouge; One Sister: Patricia Bruce (Don) of Leesville; His Grandchildren: Jacob & Anna Davis, Josh & Julie Davis, Sarah & Andrew Crawford, Holly Davis, Jordan & Jake Dalme, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Scott Wiggins; Three Great Grandchildren: Cora Mae Davis, Ann Marie Davis, and Carson Davis; His 4 legged furry friend Dixie Bell; and a Host of Extended Family and Friends all over the world.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Davis Family at Funeral services for Bro. Durhl Ray Davis will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time in the First Baptist Church of Anacoco.After spending most of his life sharing the gospel of Jesus with thousands of people, Bro. Durhl R. Davis' faith was made sight on Monday, April 15, 2019 as he entered Heaven and heard his Lord and Savior say ""well done"". Over 50 years ago he received the call to preach the gospel, and he has done so all over the United States of America. He served on the Baptist Mission Board and planted many churches all across the United States. In November of 1993 God moved him to Anacoco, Louisiana to become pastor of First Baptist Church of Anacoco. He was a man of great faith, and love, and his legacy will live on in every family member, church member, and soul that he has helped to lead to Christ. ""Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.""Left to Cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years: Sheila Davis of Anacoco, LA; Three Children: Durhl Davis, Jr. (Candace) of Anacoco, John Davis (Dana) of Leesville, Shonda Wilcher (David) of Baton Rouge; One Sister: Patricia Bruce (Don) of Leesville; His Grandchildren: Jacob & Anna Davis, Josh & Julie Davis, Sarah & Andrew Crawford, Holly Davis, Jordan & Jake Dalme, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Scott Wiggins; Three Great Grandchildren: Cora Mae Davis, Ann Marie Davis, and Carson Davis; His 4 legged furry friend Dixie Bell; and a Host of Extended Family and Friends all over the world.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Davis Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Funeral Home Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville

601 South Fourth Street

Leesville , LA 71446

337-238-1358 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close