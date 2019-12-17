Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earnest "Del" Shores. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services for Mr. Del Shores, 77, of Anacoco, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville with Rev. Wayne Chance officiating. Burial will follow in the Holly Grove Cemetery in Anacoco.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18th from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Mr. Shores was born on August 23, 1942 to his parents Ernest and Emma Sybel Shores. He passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in his home in Anacoco surrounded by his family. Del met the love of his life, Linda, at church. After they were married they traveled all over the state of Texas working in the grocery business. Del retired after many years as the Manager of Stanley's and Price-Lo foods in Leesville. After retirement from the grocery business he started his own Real Estate Business for over 20 years. He was a hardworking man who loved fishing, hunting and spending time on the lake. He taught all of his grandchildren how to ski. He called it "dragging for alligators." He was a loving family man who touched many lives.

Del is survived by: His wife of 56 years: Linda Shores of Anacoco; Two Children: Angela Manuel of Cleveland, TX, and Del Shores (Katrina) of Anacoco, LA; One Brother: Louis Shores of Arlington, TX; One Sister: Ellen Fraley of Oklahoma; Seven Grandchildren: Courtney Shores, Del Shores, JR., Steven Shores, Jacob Manuel, Bradley Shores, Amanda Sorg, Sara Manuel; Eight Great Grandchildren: Madeleine Shores, Lacey Smith, Del Shores III "Trey", Hadley Shores, Tinley Shores, Deuce Brooks, Samuel Shores, Parker Shores.



