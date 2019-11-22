Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Burns. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Lorene Burns (age 76) of Leesville, LA, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her husband and children. During her 5 ½ year bout with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, she never veered from her constant trust in her Lord's goodness and grace. Despite chemo and radiation treatments, she continued to care for others, pray without ceasing, and share her infectious smile and laughter with all.



Lorene was born in Gary, Indiana on October 20, 1943 to Harry Kermit and Veda Gaylene (Tennant) Mayhew. She was the oldest of four children. The family moved to Rochester, Indiana, where she grew up. Neighbors took the children to Sunday School at the local Church of God (affiliated with Anderson, Indiana/ Bill Gaither), where she learned about God's gift of salvation and redemption offered through His Son, Jesus Christ. Lorene turned from her sin and trusted Christ for salvation at age 13. She developed a love of the Bible, a steadfast faith and trust in God, and a deep life of prayer, all resulting in a life of tremendous hope and abiding joy.



She excelled in academics and graduated from Rochester High School as salutatorian in 1961. She was also active in school activities, where she was a basketball cheerleader and a majorette.



Lorene moved to Houston, TX in 1964 to attend Gulf Coast Bible College. During a weekend visit to Leesville, LA, in the fall of 1965, she met Gerald Burns, who she would marry on November 27, 1965. Together they owned and managed Deluxe Cleaners until their retirement in 2007.



Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Veda Mayhew of Rochester, IN.



Lorene is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Gerald E. Burns; daughter Tammy Mitcham and husband Jeff Mitcham of Houston, TX; daughter Paula Underwood and husband Ande Underwood of Birmingham, AL; and son Dan (Daniel) Burns and wife Heather of Salt Lake City, UT. Her surviving siblings including Annetta Mattthews, Darlene Snyder and husband Dan, and Marvin Mayhew (all of Rochester, IN). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, including Ashley Campbell (25), husband Josh and her first granddaughter Mila Kate of Alabaster, AL; Anderson Underwood (24) and his wife Nila of Snellville, GA; Chris Underwood (23) - attending Jacksonville State University, AL; Noah (22) and Lily (18) Underwood - attending Auburn University, AL; Reagan (23), Connor (21), and Avery (15) Mitcham of Houston, TX; and Sophia (12) and Madeleine (10) Burns of Salt Lake City, UT.



Visitation will be held at East Leesville Baptist Church on Sunday, November 24th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Funeral service will be Monday, November 25th at 11:00 am at East Leesville Baptist Church. Private graveside service for the family to follow at Leesville Cemetery.

