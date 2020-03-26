Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Charles Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Charles Palmer, son of Florence Elizabeth Stokes Palmer and Jay Gethren Palmer, was born on Oct. 31, 1929, in San Marcus, TX. He entered eternal rest Monday, March 23, 2020, in Hanover, NH.



Edward, aka "Punkin", was in the 1946 graduating class of Leesville High School. Upon graduation, he attended Northwestern State University where he majored in Music. After college, he was a proud member of the USAF, stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Strategic Air Command, serving as a musician with the 745th Air Force Band, entertaining the troops near and far. Upon release from the USAF, he joined his father and brother, Raymond Jay Palmer, as a partner in Palmer Motor Company. When the family left the automobile business, Edward then worked with the State of Louisiana Automobile Commission for many years until retirement. Beyond his business career, he was an active member of the Leesville Lions Club, The First United Methodist Church of Leesville, the Leesville Planning Commission, and the "ROMEO's" (Retired Old Men Eating Out), but will most likely be remembered as a founding member, along with his wife, Johnnie Mae Campbell Palmer, of the Vernon Parish Arts Council. Music and the arts were always a part of his and his family's life.



Edward was a loving husband and father, counselor, confidant, teacher, coach, and friend, not only to his sons, but to their many friends who he and Johnnie Mae always welcomed into their home.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and high school sweetheart, Johnnie Mae, as well as his brother, Raymond Jay Palmer.



Edward is survived by sons John Edward Palmer of Orlando, FL, and Dr. Charles Campbell Palmer and daughter-in-law Elaine Rivette Palmer, and their 3 sons Blake, Bryan, and Bennet, all of Hanover, NH; his nephew Danny Palmer, and nieces Pud'n Palmer Waller and Barbara O. Monte'; great nephew, Michael Lynch; great nieces Tiffany Prejean, her daughter, Paige, Christine Reed, and her daughters Lyla & Avery, and Kelly Rybarcek and her sons Jaxon and Rylan.



Due to current health concerns, a celebration of Edward's life will be scheduled in Leesville, LA at a later date, so that as many of his friends and family can attend as possible.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made by donation to the First United Methodist Church of Leesville or the Vernon Arts Council.



Words of comfort may be expressed to the Palmer Family at

