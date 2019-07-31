Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Chance. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Elizabeth Alford Chance, 43, of Anacoco, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at East Leesville Baptist Church of Leesville with Rev. Wayne Chance and Rev. Tommy Kiker officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort Jessup Cemetery in Many, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time in the church.

Elizabeth was born on September 2, 1975, in Natchitoches, LA., to her parents, Steve & Janie Williams Alford. She passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at MD Anderson in Houston. She worked for the Vernon Bank as a loan officer, and also as a manager of Emerald Hills in Florien. She was a graduate of Leesville High School Class of 1993 and Northeast Louisiana University Class of 1998. She loved music and dancing. She was a loving wife and daughter, but her greatest love was being a mother.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Pervis Chance of Anacoco, LA.; her children Joel and Noah Chance both of Anacoco, LA.; Erika Chance of New Orleans, LA.; Luke Chance and Jacob Chance both of Iota, LA.; her parents, Steve and Janie Alford of Leesville, LA.; her brother Rand Alford and Twila Magee of Leesville, LA.; her parents-in-law Pervis Sr and Janice Chance of Hornbeck, LA.; and many loving relatives and friends.

Those honored to serve as Pallbearers will be her first cousins: Shon Lovelace, David Andries, Walker Alford, Ray Alford, Anthony Raush, Jonathan Raush, and Jeremy Raush; and her special friend, Shayne Blanchard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to M.D. Anderson Cancer, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030, or online at:

