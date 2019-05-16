Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hall. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Visitation 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM at The Church House Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM at The Church House Funeral service 2:00 PM The Church House 2013 Alexandria Hwy. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Elizabeth Jane Pickering Hall will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Church House, 2013 Alexandria Hwy., with Sister Lorraine

Visitation times for Mrs. Hall will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m. at The Church House and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Liz was born on October 24, 1958, in Alexandria, LA and passed away peacefully at home in LaCamp surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019, at the age of 60. She was a native of Otis, LA and lived in the LaCamp area all of her life. On March 31, 1974, she married her soulmate, Johnny, and she provided a loving home to him and their children. For a while, she worked in the laundry department of Bayne Jones Hospital, but most of all, Liz enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a true southern mama and her family was blessed by the many delicious meals she prepared. Liz could often be found working outside mowing or tending to her flowers. She was a member of The Church House and enjoyed traveling with her family to see new places. Most of all, Liz loved spending time with her grandchildren and would often go camping and fishing with them.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Wess Pickering and Mavis Robinson Pickering; brothers, Tom and Charles Pickering; and sisters, Elaine Griffin and Sue Dubouis.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her husband of 45 years, Johnny Lee Hall of LaCamp, LA; son, Jonathan Hall of LaCamp, LA; daughters, Vanessa Hall Self and husband Laron of Simpson, LA and Elisa Hall Williams and husband Glenn of Simpson, LA; brother, William "Buck" Pickering and wife Nancy of Otis, LA; sisters, Judy Skeeles and Mary Durison and husband Roy all from Otis, LA; grandchildren, Victoria Leigh Self Williams and husband Wyatt; Austin Gage Williams; Dustin Trace Williams; Layne Riley Self; Tristin Isaiah Williams; Anistin Hope Williams, all of Simpson, LA; McKenzie Mavis Hall; and Carter Theron Hall both of Alexandria, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hall, Austin Williams, Dustin Williams, Layne Self, Tristin Williams, Wyatt Williams, and Ricky Pelt.

Honorary pallbearer will be Carter Hall.

Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Liz may be left at Funeral services for Elizabeth Jane Pickering Hall will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Church House, 2013 Alexandria Hwy., with Sister Lorraine Smith and Reverend Dewey Coffman officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.Visitation times for Mrs. Hall will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m. at The Church House and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.Liz was born on October 24, 1958, in Alexandria, LA and passed away peacefully at home in LaCamp surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019, at the age of 60. She was a native of Otis, LA and lived in the LaCamp area all of her life. On March 31, 1974, she married her soulmate, Johnny, and she provided a loving home to him and their children. For a while, she worked in the laundry department of Bayne Jones Hospital, but most of all, Liz enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a true southern mama and her family was blessed by the many delicious meals she prepared. Liz could often be found working outside mowing or tending to her flowers. She was a member of The Church House and enjoyed traveling with her family to see new places. Most of all, Liz loved spending time with her grandchildren and would often go camping and fishing with them.Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Wess Pickering and Mavis Robinson Pickering; brothers, Tom and Charles Pickering; and sisters, Elaine Griffin and Sue Dubouis.Left to cherish their memories of her are her husband of 45 years, Johnny Lee Hall of LaCamp, LA; son, Jonathan Hall of LaCamp, LA; daughters, Vanessa Hall Self and husband Laron of Simpson, LA and Elisa Hall Williams and husband Glenn of Simpson, LA; brother, William "Buck" Pickering and wife Nancy of Otis, LA; sisters, Judy Skeeles and Mary Durison and husband Roy all from Otis, LA; grandchildren, Victoria Leigh Self Williams and husband Wyatt; Austin Gage Williams; Dustin Trace Williams; Layne Riley Self; Tristin Isaiah Williams; Anistin Hope Williams, all of Simpson, LA; McKenzie Mavis Hall; and Carter Theron Hall both of Alexandria, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hall, Austin Williams, Dustin Williams, Layne Self, Tristin Williams, Wyatt Williams, and Ricky Pelt.Honorary pallbearer will be Carter Hall.Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Liz may be left at www.jeanesfs.com. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 16 to May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close