Elizabeth McAfee
Funeral services for Elizabeth Jean McAfee, 86, of Beaumont, will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Internment will take place at Holly Grove Cemetery in Anacoco.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until service time Thursday in the Funeral Home.
Elizabeth was born on January 22, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Wiley Buford & Alma Lucille Dixon McAfee. She passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont.
Elizabeth graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She spent the next 39 years working for Gulf States Utilities, where she retired as the Executive Secretary to the Vice President.
Those left to cherish her memory are her Brother: Wiley B. "Sonny" McAfee of Burnet, TX; Her Sister: Harriett Fredericksen of Vidor, TX; Nieces and Nephews: Rayne Fredericksen of Vidor, TX, Dirk Franklin of Baton Rouge, LA, and Rona Conway of Orlando, FL.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019