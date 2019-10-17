Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvin Dale Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elvin Dale Williams, of Vernon Parish, passed away October 13, 2019 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas at the age of 70.

Dale was born October 1, 1949 to Clyde Elvin and Pauline Killen Williams in Alexandria, Louisiana. He graduated from Hicks High School in 1967 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.

Dale turned a lifetime love of automobiles – a Ford man, according to his family – into a long career as a mechanic.

Dale was a family man to the core. He loved a good laugh, was full of stories, and he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Allie Diane Brooks.

He is survived by his daughter, Jenifer Leigh Bender and her husband Jeremy, of Oklahoma; his two sisters: Ada Karen Whitford and her husband Bob, and Jacquelyn Barker and her husband Peter; as well as his three brothers: Gus Williams and his wife, Connie, Sidney Williams and his wife Bonita, and John Williams and his wife Sharon. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He loved each of them dearly.

Dale was a longwinded man, and as a fitting tribute, we invite you to honor his memory by bringing stories to share at his memorial service, planned for Saturday October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 304 East North Street, Leesville, LA. After a short memorial, and we will encourage all who attend to share some of the memories that made his life special.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Oct. 17, 2019

