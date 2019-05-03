Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Kay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Eunice Ila McElveen Kay will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Freedom Rest Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with Reverend Danny Jarrell officiating. Burial will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

A visitation for the family and friends of Mrs. Kay will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Freedom Rest Baptist Church from 5:00 PM until time of service on Sunday.

Eunice Ila McElveen Kay was born August 3, 1933 in Burr Ferry to William Haywood McElveen and Ethel Powers McElveen. She passed away on May 1, 2019, in Alexandria, LA at the age of 85. Our mother had the biggest heart in the world. She loved everyone. She always had an open door, everyone was welcomed, and treated like one of her own. She spent her lifetime devoted as a mother and grandmother. She stood by her convictions, and did not mind correcting when wrong, but always did so out of love and care. She was married to her sweetheart Clinton for 71 years. They were each other's right hand. Through the good times and the bad, they were always there for each other through it all. She was a lifelong member of her church, Freedom Rest Baptist, and was involved in setting up Christmas programs, bible classes, and so much more. She was a caregiver for the elderly for many years. She always cherished having big family gatherings and being able to cook for everyone. Our mother was a sassy, social butterfly and she will be missed greatly. May her family and friends be at peace knowing that she is resting in the arms of Jesus now.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, infant son, Donald, and infant granddaughter, Meleny.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Von Clinton Kay; sons, Von S. Kay and wife Georgetta of Evans, LA; William Kay and wife Cindy of Burkeville, TX; Roger Kay of Burkeville, TX; Michael Kay and wife Helen of Burrferry, LA.; daughters, Vondal Blackmon and husband Roy of Burrferry, LA; Ila Darlene Craft and husband Robert of Leesville, LA; Patricia Grogan and husband Keith of St. Angelo, TX; Sheryl Jarrell and husband Danny of Burkeville, TX.; 25 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

