Evalean Haymon
Funeral services for Evalean Haymon Dew will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Anacoco United Pentecostal Church with Reverends John Kautz and Rod A. Buller officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th.
Sis. Evalean was born March 31, 1937 in Leesville, LA and passed away October 1, 2020 in Anacoco, LA at the age of 83. She was a servant of her Lord who faithfully served in her church. Evalean enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and anyone else that she came in contact with. People loved her Godly personality. Her brother-in-law John said that she was the humblest person he had ever met. Her granddaughter said she was the sweetest and most caring person she had ever met. Evalean loved her family so much. They will miss her until they meet again.
Sis. Evalean was preceded in death by her parents, Doc Haymon and Edith Cryer Haymon; brothers, O.W. Haymon and Wallace Haymon; and first husband, Joe Mattox.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nine years, Donald Dew of Anacoco, LA,
son, Dewayne Mattox of Anacoco, LA
sisters, Georgia Haymon Monk and Shelby Haymon Kautz and husband Reverend John Kautz all of Stonewall, LA,
granddaughter, Ivoryanna Lynn Mattox of Anacoco, LA,
great grandchildren, Brendon Mattox and Kaylynn Needham,
and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Haymon, Ronnie Gilcrease, Danny Gilcrease, Shane Freeman, Phillip Servello, and Allen Evans.


Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
