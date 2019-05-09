Funeral services for Florence Jackson will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Heritage Rowe Funeral Home and Memorial Park with funeral director Laura Semien officiating.
Visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at 1352 Belview road in Leesville.
Florence was born to C. Rowe and Bertha Jackson on December 31, 1928.
She was predeceased by two sons-in-laws.
Those left to cherish her memories are two sons; four daughters; four daughters-in-law; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from May 9 to May 16, 2019