Funeral service for Mrs. Frances Ezernack, 84, of Leesville, will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Cooper Baptist Church in Leesville with Rev's Edgar Evans and Robbyn Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Leesville under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 5:00-9:00 PM in the Cooper Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ezernack was a native of Zwolle, La. She was a longtime resident of Vernon Parish. She worked at Fort Polk as a mail handler for many years. She was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Savage Forks Fire Department and an active member of TOPS and a senior ladies quilting group. She had a wonderful personality and was soft spoken and nice to everyone. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, quilter, and she loved to travel. She was a great storyteller and an intelligent, tenderhearted person.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Burl Edward & Carmen Lovelady Smith; Her Husband: Alfred Ezernack; Her Son: Danny Paul Ezernack; and her Granddaughter: Amanda Stewart.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Allen Ray Ezernack of Orange, Texas, Alfred E. Ezernack, Jr. of Poplar Bluff, MO, Timothy B. Ezernack of Kinder, LA, and Janet Lee of Plano, TX.; Three Sisters: Elaine Henderson of Zwolle, LA, Juanita Manshack of Noble, LA, and Thelma Jean Rivers of Zwolle, LA.; Seven Grandchildren and Ten Great Grandchildren.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019