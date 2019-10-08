Memorial services for Frankie Reischling, 68, of Anacoco will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12:00 P.M until service time in the funeral home.
Frank passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on October 6, 2019.
Frank was a veteran of the United States Army where he excelled in every duty: flying medevac, maintaining aircraft and serving his country. He was most proud that he was an Army Airborne Ranger- an accomplishment few achieve. Following his Army service, Frank was a helicopter mechanic and a salesman, finally organizing his own business, Frank's Pest Service.
He loved animals and helping those in need. His passion was restoring cars.
Frank was preceded in death by his son, Frankie Rayh Reischling.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Reischling, daughters, Rachel Reischling of Anacoco and Katie Kapotsy of Shreveport and three grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Reischling Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019