Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred R. Cryer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Fred R. Cryer, 91, of Anacoco will be held Sunday, February 16, at 2:00 pm, at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco, with Rev. George Jeane officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home and on Sunday, February 16, from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the Church.

Fred, the son of Matthew and Zella Cryer, was born on June 5, 1928 in Vernon Parish. He passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Longview, Texas. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lucille Cryer.

He is survived by his children, Connie Richardson and husband, Joe of Gilmer, Texas, Darcy Blackstock and husband Virgil of Crosby, Texas and Tim Cryer and wife Mona, of Carlsbad, New Mexico; grandchildren, Michelle Lively, Michael Richardson and wife, Carolina, Daryl Richardson and fiancée Ashley Ruiz, David Blackstock and wife Renee; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Lively, Theodore Blackstock, and Lucienne Blackstock, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Cryer Family at

Funeral services for Fred R. Cryer, 91, of Anacoco will be held Sunday, February 16, at 2:00 pm, at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco, with Rev. George Jeane officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home and on Sunday, February 16, from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the Church.Fred, the son of Matthew and Zella Cryer, was born on June 5, 1928 in Vernon Parish. He passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Longview, Texas. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco, Louisiana.He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lucille Cryer.He is survived by his children, Connie Richardson and husband, Joe of Gilmer, Texas, Darcy Blackstock and husband Virgil of Crosby, Texas and Tim Cryer and wife Mona, of Carlsbad, New Mexico; grandchildren, Michelle Lively, Michael Richardson and wife, Carolina, Daryl Richardson and fiancée Ashley Ruiz, David Blackstock and wife Renee; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Lively, Theodore Blackstock, and Lucienne Blackstock, and a host of other loving family and friends.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Cryer Family at www.labbymemorial.com Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close