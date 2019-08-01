Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Jeane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Georgia Babe Wilson Jeane will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Cooper Baptist Church with Reverend Edgar Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mrs. Jeane will be held at Cooper Baptist Church on Thursday, August 1st from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Mrs. Jeane was born on December 11, 1930 and passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 88. She was a lifelong resident of Vernon Parish and a 1948 graduate of Pickering High School. Mrs. Jeane was a charter member of the Vernon Parish Council on Aging where she worked for 32 years. In the 1940's, she was baptized in Castor Creek and was a lifetime member of Cooper Baptist Church. Mrs. Jeane won a national championship in the Senior Olympics and loved archery and working with ceramics.

Mrs. Jeane was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Jeane; grandson, Bart Jeane; and parents George Henry Wilson and Maybell Taylor Wilson.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her sons, James Ronald Jeane and wife Anita of Pickering, LA; and George Donald Jeane and wife Sandra of Hemphill, TX; her daughter, Patricia Gail Jeane and fiancée Jim Gunnels of Leesville, LA; and grandchildren, Lenny and Christopher Jeane, Brandy Arick, and Shannon Crooks.

Pallbearers will be Skipper Atchison, Chris Jeane, Dan Atchison, Obit Atchison, Brad Atchison, and Danny Roshong. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Jeane and Lloyd Atchison.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to honor Mrs. Jeane may be made to the Cooper Baptist Church Life Center, 853 Cooper Church Road Leesville, LA 71446.

