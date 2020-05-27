Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grady Lang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grady Lang passed away at his home on May 12, 2020. The cause of death was stage IV Melanoma Cancer. He was 61 years of age.



Born June 18, at the US Army Hospital in Nuremberg, Germany to Grady and Ilse (Meinert) Lang. He grew up in Leesville, LA. He received two Bachelor of Science Degrees from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston; Finance and then Accounting. Early on his jobs were in accounting, audit and assistant controller. He gravitated to the technological side of business when he joined the Disney Stores as Technical Service Director where he enjoyed many years. Moving on, he joined Senn Delaney a prestigious consulting firm and in consulting found his niche. He was part of a startup company with a group of friends and eventually went on to start his own consulting firm with his wife. His clients included an eleven year relationship with several Divisions of the Walt Disney Company, and a variety of both high end and mainstream retailers most recently the ALDO Group based in Canada. Throughout his life and career he has resided in Leesville, Baton Rouge, Denver, Los Angeles, and eventually back to Colorado.



Grady was a gifted athlete and particularly enjoyed golf (single digit handicap) swimming and hiking. He studied photography and had a steady hand and an artist's eye. He was an active volunteer with a number of charities and fundraisers.



He is survived by his wife Sheila, his mother Ilse Lang from Leesville, LA; and three brothers: Thomas and sister in law Cynthia in Montgomery, TX; Joe Lang in Leesville, LA; Jerry and sister-in-law Elizabeth and beloved nieces Rachel and Anna in Germantown, TN. He is preceded in death by his father Grady Lang.



