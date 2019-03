Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harolynn Cox. View Sign

Harolynn Funderburk Jennings Cox, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from complications due to a fall she had in July of 2018. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E. I-20 Service Road North, in Willow Park.

Harolynn was preceded in death by her Father and Mother: Harold Funderburk and Maudie Bell Miller;Several Husbands; Donald Horace Whitaker, Cecil Eugene Bowers, Pat Jennings the Uncle of Waylon Jennings and Aaron Cox; Granddaughter Amanda Leann Edwards; and by an infant grandchild fathered by Robert Bowers

Survivors include her children, Donna Elizabeth and Earnest Phillips, Lynnda Whitaker, Sandra and Chris Allison all of Weatherford; Dwayne & Lisa Bowers of Dublin Texas, Robert Bowers of Hico, Texas, Celia Ann and Roy Dunn of Mineral Wells, DJ (Delma Jean) and Steven Hull of Weatherford, TX; 21 Grandchildren, 26-1/2 great-grandchildren and ½ great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Mary and Clement Hamilton of Oakland Tennessee, Perla Faye Robinson, Jane Roberts, Julie and Alvin Glaze and Quitman Funderburk of Leesville LA, McArthur and Jerry Funderburk of Alabaster, Alabama; and by many wonderful nieces and nephews!!!

Harolynn was born on March 11, 1940 in Delphi, Louisiana. She lived in Weatherford for over 30 years. She was a homemaker and horse rancher, and even worked on a ranch Alice Walton purchased in Mineral Wells. She loved the outdoors, tending her flowers especially Bluebonnets. Heaven help us if we mowed one down. Harolynn loved feeding her Hummingbirds. We will miss her, but she is finally at Peace!

