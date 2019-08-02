Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Marie Martin Wamsley, June 17, 1930 – July 31, 2019, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Pitkin First Baptist Church with Reverend Brian Thurman and Dr. Dave Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Branch Cemetery, Pitkin, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pitkin.
Mrs. Wamsley, 89, of DeRidder, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Courtyard of Natchitoches.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019