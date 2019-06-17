Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Taft Massie Jr. View Sign Service Information Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 2051 East Napoleon Street Sulphur , LA 70663 (337)-625-9171 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 2051 East Napoleon Street Sulphur , LA 70663 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 2051 East Napoleon Street Sulphur , LA 70663 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 2051 East Napoleon Street Sulphur , LA 70663 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Taft Massie, Jr.

Carlyss- Howard Taft Massie, Jr, 88, died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Leesville and had been a resident of Sulphur for many years. After his retirement, Howard and his wife Rosalie moved to Lake Concordia for seven years before returning to Carlyss to be closer to their family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, and taking care of his dogs.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosalie Massie of Carlyss; his children, Ann Massie Cole and husband, David of Belle Chasse, Sherry Massie Schofield and husband, Wayne of Sulphur, Howard A. Massie and wife, Lulu of Wister, Oklahoma, and Susie Massie Stewart and husband, Edward of Carlyss; his brother, Louis David Massie and wife, Ann of Leesville; ten grandchildren, Denise Rehm and husband, Gannon, Cherie Naquin and husband, Jeremy, Bryan Birtman and wife, Amy, Nicholas Schofield, David Schofield, Kyle Massie and wife, Brooke, Brett Massie and wife, Cassidy, Beau Massie and wife, Ashley, Krissy Morris and husband, Matt, and Clint Stewart and wife, Amy; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and his German Shepherd, "Max". He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of three of his children, Joan Reich Massie; his parents, Howard Massie, Sr. and Audrey Lott Massie; his sister, Billie Faye McClurg; and his German Shepherd, "Miss Ellie".

His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at Howard Taft Massie, Jr.Carlyss- Howard Taft Massie, Jr, 88, died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.He was a native of Leesville and had been a resident of Sulphur for many years. After his retirement, Howard and his wife Rosalie moved to Lake Concordia for seven years before returning to Carlyss to be closer to their family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, and taking care of his dogs.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosalie Massie of Carlyss; his children, Ann Massie Cole and husband, David of Belle Chasse, Sherry Massie Schofield and husband, Wayne of Sulphur, Howard A. Massie and wife, Lulu of Wister, Oklahoma, and Susie Massie Stewart and husband, Edward of Carlyss; his brother, Louis David Massie and wife, Ann of Leesville; ten grandchildren, Denise Rehm and husband, Gannon, Cherie Naquin and husband, Jeremy, Bryan Birtman and wife, Amy, Nicholas Schofield, David Schofield, Kyle Massie and wife, Brooke, Brett Massie and wife, Cassidy, Beau Massie and wife, Ashley, Krissy Morris and husband, Matt, and Clint Stewart and wife, Amy; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and his German Shepherd, "Max". He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of three of his children, Joan Reich Massie; his parents, Howard Massie, Sr. and Audrey Lott Massie; his sister, Billie Faye McClurg; and his German Shepherd, "Miss Ellie".His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from June 17 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close