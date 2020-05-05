Graveside services for Huey Lee Howell, 81, of Leesville, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Cryer Cemetery in Leesville with Rev. Edgar Evans officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Huey was born on October 30, 1938, in Leesville, LA to her parents, Ed & Louise Midkiff Cryer. She passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Rosepine.
She worked at Nichols and Walmart for many years, she was a member of the order of Eastern Star Rosepine Chapter and she loved to sew and craft.
Huey is preceded in death by her parents; husband; George Howell, brothers; Wayne Cryer and R.C Cryer.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Elizabeth Fletcher and her husband Stanley of Leesville, LA., son; Charles Howell of Leesville, LA., sister; Roger Dean Word of Sun City, AZ., grandchildren; Cody Fletcher and his wife Andrea, Cole Fletcher , Logan Howell, great grandchildren; Harper Fletcher and Harrison Fletcher.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Howell Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on May 5, 2020