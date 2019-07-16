Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivy Brooks. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Ivy J. Brooks, 85, of Hornbeck, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Steven Lora officiating. Burial will follow in the Prewitts Chapel Cemetery in Hornbeck, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. and Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:00 A.M until time of service in the funeral home.

Ivy was born on May 21, 1934 in Hineston, Louisiana to his parents, Elisha and Lonie Robinson Brooks Weldon. He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Sabine Retirement Home in Many.

He served in the United States Army and retired from Fort Polk as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hunting for petrified wood and growing watermelons. Above all, he had a great love for his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 60 years: Billie Brooks of Hornbeck, LA; Son: Travis Brooks and wife, Debbie of Merryville, LA; Brother: Carl Brooks and wife, Nita of Leesville, LA ; Sister: Sharon George of Leesville; Grandchildren: Lacey Brooks Madden and husband, Kevin, Shalei Brooks Henry and husband, Landon, Treasure Adams Smith and husband, Josh, Clinton Brooks and wife, Jaclyn, Tyler Brooks; Great Grandchildren: Kensington, Layden, Eli, Mia, Randi, Deuce, Kazden & Mikalyn.

Preceded in death by his parents, children: Randy Brooks, Anita Brooks; Brothers: J.R. Brooks, A.L. Brooks, Rufus Brooks; Sister: Aline Davis.

