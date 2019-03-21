Funeral services for Jack Marion Harris will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Jeane's Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Stevens Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Jeane's Funeral Chapel.
Jack Marion Harris was born on September 8, 1961 to Addison and Shirley Harris. He passed away March 19, 2019 at the age of 57 in Alexandria, LA. He was a 1979 graduate of Leesville High School and a United States Navy veteran. He enjoyed reading and watching Nascar but not drag racing. He was a huge Saints fan. Jack worked for the city of Leesville for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Harris. He is survived by his brother Tim Harris and wife Marlena of Anacoco, LA, Step-father, Thomas E Sermons of Leesville, Nieces, Shannon Danille Harris of Henderson, NV, Great nieces, Audrey and Hayley Harris, Nephews, Thomas Lee Harris of Anacoco and Timothy Michael Harris of Alexandria, MN.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019