A graveside service for James Carl Ray will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Welcome Cemetery, Welcome Cemetery Road Simpson, LA, with Reverends Jeremy Blocker and Tully Burns officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Simpson Baptist Church Building Fund in James's memory. The address is Simpson Baptist Church P.O. Box 37 Simpson, LA 71474.

James was born December 18, 1937 to the late Archie and Leona Blazer Ray in Ohio. He passed away October 17, 2020 in Simpson, Louisiana after a battle with cancer. James served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a master craftsman, carpenter his whole life. He was a son, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, but most of all, he had a great love and was a servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ. James faithfully served as a deacon at Simpson First Baptist Church. He lives today glorified with God and his Son Christ Jesus in heaven forever (2 Cor. 5:6-9). We will be together again.

James is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Hillman Ray whom he married July 6, 1963. He is also survived by his sons, Richard (Aprile) Burns, Michael (Donna) Burns, and Billy (Kathy) Ray,

daughters, Vickie (Jesse) Standifer and Chelsea (Scottie) Benjamin,

sisters, Ruth Ann Tinlin, Norma Rutledge, and Lois Kirby,

grandchildren, Nick Burns, Amber Smith, Justin Burns, Zack Burns, Aaron Burns, Cody Burns, Josh Burns, Jas Standifer, Courtney Hagan, Carleigh Standifer, Stephani Swisher, and Mitchell Ray,

and twenty-four great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Diane Ray; parents, Archie and Leona Blazer Ray; five brothers, Dale, Bobby, Gene, Keith, and Pete Ray; and three sisters, Eileen Walters, Helen Rutledge, and Doris Hinerman.

Pallbearers will be Jas Standifer, Robert Hagan, Scottie Benjamin, Mitch Ray, Aaron Burns, Cody Burns, Josh Burns, and Dan Swisher.



