Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23 rd , 2019 from 6:00 P.M-8:00 P.M at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA.

James Thomas Francis, 83, was born April 3rd, 1936, in Millcreek, Missouri to Obey and Dorothy Mills Francis.

He passed from this life August 21, 2019. He moved to Louisiana when he was stationed at Fort Polk in 1957, where he met and married the Love of his life, Linda Lou Ellis in 1958. They were married 61 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy Sue Francis, brother William Francis, nephews Bobby and Joseph Francis, Clay Ellis, and Kevin Calhoun, grandnephew Colton Francis, niece Cindy Calhoun, sisters-in law Janice Jones, Faye Calhoun, Faye Ellis, and Sharon Francis, and brothers-in-law Billy Jones, Ralph Calhoun, Truman Ellis, and Gayle Ellis, and his very special friends Max Antony and Hal Chapman.

He is survived by his partner in life, wife Linda, daughter Peggy Thompson, and the owners of his heart, granddaughter Casey Thompson and great-granddaughter Riley Faye Thompson, brothers; Robert and Harry Francis, sisters-in-law Melba Newman, Sara Francis many loving nieces and nephews and special friends Marvin Jones and Leslie Bassett.

Jim was proud of his service in the Army, and his Cherokee heritage. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and arrowhead hunting. He was a mechanic who loved that work, especially working on and rebuilding antique cars in his shop. His buddies would stop in and they could talk all day, and generations of their sons would bring cars or bikes or motorcycles to get him to help fix them, and to learn how they were built. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic at Fort Polk until his retirement in 1995.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Francis Family at A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23 rd , 2019 from 6:00 P.M-8:00 P.M at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA.James Thomas Francis, 83, was born April 3rd, 1936, in Millcreek, Missouri to Obey and Dorothy Mills Francis.He passed from this life August 21, 2019. He moved to Louisiana when he was stationed at Fort Polk in 1957, where he met and married the Love of his life, Linda Lou Ellis in 1958. They were married 61 years.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy Sue Francis, brother William Francis, nephews Bobby and Joseph Francis, Clay Ellis, and Kevin Calhoun, grandnephew Colton Francis, niece Cindy Calhoun, sisters-in law Janice Jones, Faye Calhoun, Faye Ellis, and Sharon Francis, and brothers-in-law Billy Jones, Ralph Calhoun, Truman Ellis, and Gayle Ellis, and his very special friends Max Antony and Hal Chapman.He is survived by his partner in life, wife Linda, daughter Peggy Thompson, and the owners of his heart, granddaughter Casey Thompson and great-granddaughter Riley Faye Thompson, brothers; Robert and Harry Francis, sisters-in-law Melba Newman, Sara Francis many loving nieces and nephews and special friends Marvin Jones and Leslie Bassett.Jim was proud of his service in the Army, and his Cherokee heritage. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and arrowhead hunting. He was a mechanic who loved that work, especially working on and rebuilding antique cars in his shop. His buddies would stop in and they could talk all day, and generations of their sons would bring cars or bikes or motorcycles to get him to help fix them, and to learn how they were built. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic at Fort Polk until his retirement in 1995.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Francis Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close