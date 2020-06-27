James "Jim" Franklin Burgner of Anacoco, Louisiana was born October 29, 1933 in Aurora, Illinois. Jim went to be with the Lord on Monday June 22, 2020, while at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana at the age of 86.
After graduating from high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Army. While stationed at Fort Polk, La, he met his wife of 25 years, Liberine Wells Burgner. Together they raised six children in the Simpson/Hutton community in Louisiana, until she passed into her eternal home in heaven. Jim remained in Vernon Parish where he later met and married his wife of 34 years, Daisy Mae Burgner.
Jim had a very friendly outgoing personality and a smile that could light up the room. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. A few of his hobbies were setting up train tracks in his model train room for the grandchildren, planting rose bushes, watching sports and of course fishing when he found the time. He had many interesting fishing stories.
Jim spent most of his life as a local mechanic in Leesville, La. He could repair any mechanical issue, on any make of vehicle and often could pinpoint the problem after a brief conversation. He worked many years at several local mechanic businesses. After giving up the mechanic career, he joined Daisy at the Leesville Wal-Mart while she finished out her retirement. They were blessed to work the night shift together for 11 years and then happily retired together.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Burgner and Nola Bacues Burgner; daughter, Elizabeth Allen; and grandson, Brandon McMickens. A few days after his death, his beloved wife, Daisy, also passed away.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, James Allen Burgner and Dee Dee Bolton of Benton, LA and Curtis Dale Burgner of Davis, OK,
stepsons, Lee Blackmon and wife Tina of Leesville, LA and John Blackmon and wife Rhonda of Leesville, LA,
daughters, Donna Kay Bunch and husband Jeff of Spokane, WA; Jeanette Ilene Burgner of Tulsa, OK; and Patricia Lee Hutchinson and husband Thomas of Sapulpa, OK,
brother, Fred Burgner and wife Pat of Chicago, IL,
sister, Sue Erd and husband Joe of Chicago, IL,
nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held to celebrate Jim's life. Words of comfort for his family may be posted at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 27, 2020.