1/1
James Otis Cook
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Otis Cook, 78, of Leesville, LA, passed away on August 17, 2020. He, lovingly known as Jim, was born on August 6, 1942 to his parents Otis Cook and Annabelle (Peake) Cook. He honorably served over 28 years in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. Jim completed two combat tours in Vietnam for which he was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic actions.
Jim lived a full life as a husband, father, and caring friend. He was a farm boy at heart and enjoyed collecting coins, watching Westerns, and socializing with friends at this favorite diner.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sun Cook; sons, James Cook and his wife Angela of Leesville, LA., Michael Cook and his wife Kimberly of Philadelphia, PA., David Cook of Seattle, WA.; daughter, Jennifer Whaley and husband Rhett of League City, TX.; brothers, Arthur Cook and his wife Jeanie, Richard Cook and his wife Melody; sisters, Loretta Reynolds, Viola Eileen Payne and her husband Gary; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Brandy Cook.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville between 11AM and 1:30 PM, followed by graveside services in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 2 PM.


Words of comfort may be expressed to the Cook Family at www.labbymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA 71446
337-238-1358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 19, 2020
You will be missed Jimbo you have been a faithful friend for many years Billy is lost without you , it’s very hard when you don’t get to say goodbye, I know there are lots of loyal coffee drinkers from BJ’s and Kim’s there and there’s no more pain. We will miss you and I’m sure we will think of you often and remember the good times !
Billy and Sue Everidge
Friend
August 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Paula Crockett
Friend
August 18, 2020
Always saw him in BJ'S Diner, always very nice & polite. I also, use to work for his son @Video store, where he would often drop by to say hi.
Praying for the family
Donna Servello
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
It was truly a pleasure knowing you an your family an bein your care taker an friend will miss you greatly...Sending love an prayers to all!!!
Brooke DeBaun
Friend
August 18, 2020
Donna Servello
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Fly high an watch over us all
Brooke DeBaun
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved