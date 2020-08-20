James Otis Cook, 78, of Leesville, LA, passed away on August 17, 2020. He, lovingly known as Jim, was born on August 6, 1942 to his parents Otis Cook and Annabelle (Peake) Cook. He honorably served over 28 years in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. Jim completed two combat tours in Vietnam for which he was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic actions.
Jim lived a full life as a husband, father, and caring friend. He was a farm boy at heart and enjoyed collecting coins, watching Westerns, and socializing with friends at this favorite diner.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sun Cook; sons, James Cook and his wife Angela of Leesville, LA., Michael Cook and his wife Kimberly of Philadelphia, PA., David Cook of Seattle, WA.; daughter, Jennifer Whaley and husband Rhett of League City, TX.; brothers, Arthur Cook and his wife Jeanie, Richard Cook and his wife Melody; sisters, Loretta Reynolds, Viola Eileen Payne and her husband Gary; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Brandy Cook.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville between 11AM and 1:30 PM, followed by graveside services in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 2 PM.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Cook Family at www.labbymemorial.com