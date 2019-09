Funeral services for James M. Thorne, 75, of Slagle, will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time in the Funeral Home.James was born on November 26, 1943 in Joplin, Missouri to his parents Carl & Margaret Thorne. He passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home in Slagle.Mr. Thorne served as an MP in the United States Army . He retired after many years of working Civil Service at Fort Polk, and spent time as a Volunteer with the Slagle Volunteer Fire Department.He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Margaret Thorne, and His Sister Martha Jones.Left to cherish his memory is His Nephew: Stephen Duramus of Leesville, Louisiana.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Thorne Family at www.labbymemorial.com