Funeral services for James M. Thorne, 75, of Slagle, will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time in the Funeral Home.
James was born on November 26, 1943 in Joplin, Missouri to his parents Carl & Margaret Thorne. He passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home in Slagle.
Mr. Thorne served as an MP in the United States Army. He retired after many years of working Civil Service at Fort Polk, and spent time as a Volunteer with the Slagle Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl & Margaret Thorne, and His Sister Martha Jones.
Left to cherish his memory is His Nephew: Stephen Duramus of Leesville, Louisiana.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Thorne Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, 2019