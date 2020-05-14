Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Greg Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey "Jeff" Craig Clark was born September 30, 1964 in Tyler, Texas and passed away April 23, 2020 in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 55. Jeff was a proud soldier in the Army for 23 years and was a life-long military man. He retired at Fort Polk and would often attend funerals of veterans who had no family. He was a big man with a big heart, and he loved his community. Jeff demonstrated this by coaching and supporting the Leesville Branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization. The players that he coached didn't want to move on to the next age group because they didn't want to leave "Coach". Jeff was also a dedicated President of the Band Boosters for Leesville High School. If the band had an event or needed support, Jeff was there. He was an avid Cowboys fan, loved turtles, and had a green "arm" instead of a green thumb because he could make anything grow beautifully. Jeff owned Bouncin' on the Bayou and Inflatables supported other small businesses. Whenever you saw him, he always had a smile that was contagious. Throughout his military career, he moved through many places and left a path of people who loved him and kept in touch. Most of all, he was a wonderful, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend.Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and stepmother, Barbara Jean Arnold and Linda Clark, grandparents, Lorna "Granny" Jean Clark, "Papaw" Roy Anderson Clark, and Ernest Arnold.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Annette Clark of Leesville, LA, daughters, Barbara Lynn Clark and boyfriend Trevor Rowland of Dallas, TX, and Skylar Elizabeth Clark of Leesville, LA,father, Ronald Clark of Tyler, TX,brothers, Randy Clark of Houston, TX and Sean Cornish and wife Brenda of Round Rock, TX.sisters, Becky McCue of Tyler, TX, Tracy Heilaman and husband Chris of Red River, NM, and Missy Stedman and husband Richard of Tomball, TX,grandsons, Ryland Clark and Steven Rowland of Dallas, TX,and a host of nephews, nieces, and extended family.Jeff was buried privately at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, and a public memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.

